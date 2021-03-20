Foreign envoys wish PM Imran swift recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Foreign ambassadors to Pakistan, including envoys from the United States and the United Kingdom (UK), on Saturday wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a swift recovery from COVID-19, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said, “Wishing a speedy recovery and shifa to PM ImranKhan. Get well soon.”

“We wish Prime Minister Khan a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with him and his family,” wrote the US embassy in Islamabad on its official Twitter account.

In his message, the French ambassador to Pakistan said, “We wish PM Imran Khan a prompt and full recovery.”

In his tweet, German ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck wrote, “Wishing PM Imran Khan a speedy and full recovery! My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Read More: PM Imran Khan tests COVID-19 positive, confirms Dr Faisal

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had tested COVID-19 positive, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet had said that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, NCOC head Asad Umar had said that the premier was perfectly fine and he was infected with the virus before receiving the COVID vaccine jab. Replying to a query, he had said that the UK variant of the COVID-19 was spreading sharply and urged the masses to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

