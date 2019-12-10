Foreign exchange reserves continue to surge

KARACHI: Foreign exchange inflows continue to surge as workers’ remittance by overseas Pakistanis have been recorded at US dollar 1.81 billion, an increase of 9.4% in November 2019 compared to the same period last year.

Finance Division Spokesperson Omar Hamid Khan took to Twitter saying remittances in five months of FY 2019-20 have reached 9.3 billion dollars.

This will further strengthen the external account. — Omar Hamid Khan (@OmarHamidK) December 10, 2019

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday received $1.3 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the budget support fund.

SBP on its official twitter handle confirmed the transfer of the loan amount to Pakistan.

The ADB has reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Pakistan on the economic front.

Read more: ADB approves additional $200mn for social protection projects in Pakistan

Yesterday, Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had signed a loan agreement of $1.2 billion in Islamabad.

