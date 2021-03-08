Foreign funding case: ECP’s scrutiny committee summons meeting

ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned a meeting on Wednesday in connection with the foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ECP’s scrutiny committee meeting will be held on 10th of March in the federal capital. The representative of PTI has been asked to appear before the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan at 2:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny committee has issued notices to all concerned parties in this regard.

Earlier on January 15, the Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in foreign funding case on January 18.

The committee through a notice had summoned PML-N in the foreign funding case on January 18 at 12:00pm, while the representative of PPP has been asked to appear before the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan at 2:00 pm.

The committee had also sent a notice to petitioner Farukh Habib, PPP’s Farhatullah Babar and PML-N’s Rana Muhamamd Afzal to appear before the committee for further proceedings.

