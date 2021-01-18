Foreign Investment records 72pc drop in Jul-Dec period

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has Monday released monthly figures of foreign investment volume noting in the month of December different Pakistani sectors received US$ 202.4 million in terms of investment, ARY News reported.

According to its breakup, the private sector of Pakistan received US$ 130.48 million of foreign investments followed by US$ 67.7 million of investments in the public sector.

The bank also noted that the first half of the current fiscal year (Jul to Dec) amassed US$ 504.5 million in overall foreign funds which it said was 72 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year.

Separately, for the foreign direct investment (FDI), an indicator for the interest of foreign companies into local industries and/or public welfare sectors, the central bank underlined a 30 pc slump from the corresponding period last year, to US$ 950 million.

The FDI break down of private and public sectors remained US$708.3 million and US$193.8 million respectively, according to SBP stats released today.

The exchequer watchdog furthermore shared numbers on the financing made in the stock exchange of Pakistan which over the first half of the fy2020-21 lost US$ 240 million

