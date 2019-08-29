Web Analytics
Foreign media correspondents visit LoC, get briefing on Kashmir situation

RAWALPINDI: A group of foreign media correspondents visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir amid heightened tensions in the region on Thursday.

They were briefed on frequent Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting civilian population along the restive border dividing the disputed Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir between Pakistan and India.

The visiting journalists also freely interacted with the locals, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Referring to the current situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it said the held region “remains locked down under curfew hiding Indian atrocities.”

