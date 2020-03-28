ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with other dignitaries on Saturday at the tarmac of the Islamabad airport to welcome a fresh Chinese consignment of coronavirus related medical equipment for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Muhammad Afzal were among the dignitaries present.

A team of Chinese healthcare professionals also arrived in the airplane along with the medical supplies to help the medical personnel of Pakistan in tackling the global pandemic.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the occasion hailed China for their help during arduous times, like they always have in the past.

Qureshi also expressed hope that Pakistan was trying to ratchet up its testing mechanism for coronavirus to an extent where they could increase the rate and amount of people tested to a considerable amount from what it is now.

FM Qureshi also said that Pakistan was increasing the amount of ventilators present across the country to deal with the patients suffering from coronavirus.

Qureshi also said that Pakistan looks to utilize the Chinese health professionals to the best of their abilities and would try to disseminate their knowledge of the virus to the local medical staff.

The airplane carried over 10,000 test kits, 10,000 N95 masks，100,000 disposable medical masks，5,000 medical protective clothes, 5 ventilators, 11 defibrillator monitors and some 62,000 sets of drugs for treating COVID-19.

