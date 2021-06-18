Qureshi airs concern over Israeli strikes on Gaza after ceasefire

ANKARA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday expressed strong concern over the latest Israeli strikes against Gaza after the May 21 ceasefire.

Speaking to Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr. Riyad Al Maliki on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, he reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Palestinian cause.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed the importance of a two-state solution to the Palestine issue based on pre-1967 borders under the relevant UNSC resolutions in order to bring sustainable peace in the region.

The Palestinian FM briefed FM Qureshi on the latest situation in the occupied territories of Palestine and conveyed deep appreciation on behalf of the Palestinian president and people of Palestine for proactively raising the case of Palestine at the UN General Assembly during the recent Israeli aggression against Gaza.

Both sides exchanged views on rising Islamophobia and agreed on the need for evolving a joint strategy to counter discrimination against all religious faiths, particularly against Muslims.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi extended an invitation to the Palestinian foreign minister to visit Pakistan, which the latter accepted.

