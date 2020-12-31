ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday has invited Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields.

Talking to the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad on Thursday, he said all possible facilities will be provided to the investors, Radio Pakistan reported.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there are diverse opportunities to promote bilateral relations in sectors like agriculture, industry, low-cost housing and environmental protection.

The foreign minister said Pakistan is making all out efforts to promote tourism in the country. He said Pakistan will welcome Buddhist tourists visiting their holy sites.

He thanked the Japanese government and leadership for providing assistance to Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region, including peace in Afghanistan.

Matsuda reiterated Japan’s commitment to further expand its ties with Pakistan in diverse sectors.

