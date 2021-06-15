FM Qureshi to leave for Turkey this week to attend Antalya Forum

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for a visit of Turkey this week, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s foreign minister in his visit to Turkey will attend the diplomacy forum in Turkish city of Antalya from June 18-20, sources said.

The upcoming is third Turkish visit of FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi in three months, according to sources.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is expected to meet Afghan, Iranian and Kuwaiti counterparts and other foreign ministers and diplomats on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Pakistan’s foreign minister is also expected to call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sources said.

Qureshi in his previous meeting President Erdogan, had discussed bilateral relations and the situation of Palestine due to continued Israeli aggression. Lauding Turkey’s firm stance for the people of Palestine, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Qureshi thanked Erdogan for strong support for the oppressed people in Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

He also conveyed goodwill messages from the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had appreciated Pakistan’s unwavering support and efforts for the Palestine cause. Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu was also present in the meeting.

Comments

comments