DUBAI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday termed a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Dubai “productive,” ARY News reported.

The prime minister met the IMF chief on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai this evening. Finance Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood and others were present during the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Qureshi said, “We have reached a consensus with the IMF on basic points.” “The prime minister’s meeting with IMF chief Christine Lagarde remained productive.”

Read More: PM Khan meets IMF chief in Dubai

He said he was happy that the government and the IMF converged on a number of financial issues and vowed to bring in a programme to facilitate low-income stratum of society.

During the meeting with the IMF chief, the premier appreciated IMF’s support to Pakistan and shared his vision for nation-building. He reiterated the government’s commitment for undertaking structural & governance reforms and strengthening social protection in the country.

The IMF managing director acknowledged the steps taken so far by the Pakistani government for stabilising the economy. She said the IMF will remain engaged in supporting Pakistan in sustaining its economic recovery.

The two sides agreed to work together on policy priorities and reforms aimed at reducing imbalances and laying the foundations of a job creating growth path in Pakistan. In this regard, deliberations between Pakistani authorities and IMF staff will continue to finalise an agreement on the contours of a program.

Comments

comments