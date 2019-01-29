Foreign Minister Qureshi arrives in Oman on two day visit

MUSCAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday arrived in Muscat, Oman, on a two-day visit to the country.

Talking to media in Islamabad prior to his departure for Oman, the foreign minister said he would represent Pakistan in the meeting of Pak-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission. Apart from foreign ministers of both countries, representatives of various departments will also attend the meeting.

He said Oman was an important country of the region and Pakistan and Oman enjoyed long-term and friendly relations.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he would hold meetings with Omani Prime Minister and Foreign Minister as well as high officials of the country. Talks will be held to enhance cooperation in various sectors between the two countries. Both sides will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

The foreign minister said Pakistan would continue its positive role for regional peace and stability. He said he would take the Omani leadership into confidence regarding situation in Afghanistan.

He said he would also meet with Pakistani community living in Oman.

He will also address a gathering of the Pakistani community living in Oman. The visit is aimed to deepen bilateral, regional and economic cooperation between Islamabad and Muscat.

