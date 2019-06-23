Former foreign minister Abdul Sattar passes away at 88  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former foreign minister Abdul Sattar passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday night, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said, “We are deeply saddened to announce that former Foreign Minister Abdul Sattar has passed away.” His funeral prayer will be offered at 11 am at H-11 graveyard in Islamabad on Monday.

Sattar was career diplomat who rose to become the foreign secretary and served in that capacity from 1986 to 1988, read the statement. The FO said that he was an illustrious diplomat and an accomplished author.

Expressing his grief over the sad demise of Abdul Sattar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that may God give his family the courage and strength to bear the loss. On the occasion, Qureshi lauded his services for the country and added that Sattar was a illustrious and seasoned diplomat.

Prior to be appointed as Foreign minister of Pakistan in two non–consecutive terms, Sattar briefly served in the Foreign Ministry, first serving as ambassador to the Soviet Union and permanent representative of Pakistan to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He had authored several books on foreign policy, and had won critical praise of his diplomatic skills and work.

Comments

comments