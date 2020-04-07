Foreign national held for swindling people in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a foreign national for swindling people in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

An official of the FIA said that the arrested suspect was a member internet gang, adding that he had been swindling people by luring them of sending dollars.

The suspect used to develop friendship with different people on social media by impersonating himself as a member of a royal family or a businessman.

He lured people of transferring dollars to their bank accounts and asked them to pay charges for the money transaction, the official said and added that they had many complaints against the suspect.

Read More: Fake policeman swindles money from people in name of coronavirus relief fund

Earlier on April 5, a masquerader was caught swindling people in the name of government coronavirus relief fund.

According to details, an individual parading around as a local police official was reportedly seen swindling people for Rs300 to Rs500 in the name of relief efforts.

The Divisional Superintendent of Police (DSP) spoke on the matter claiming that the fake police man had never been a part of the law enforcing agency in any capacity and was using a disguise to fool the general population.

Comments

comments