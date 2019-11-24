Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Foreign national killed as UN vehicle hit in Kabul blast

Kabul blast

A foreign national was killed and at least five other people wounded in a grenade attack on a United Nations vehicle in Kabul on Sunday, an Afghan official said.

The attack happened on a road frequently used by UN traffic shuttling workers between central Kabul and a large UN compound on the outskirts of the capital.

“At around 6:20 pm (1350 GMT) a grenade was hurled at a UN vehicle,” interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Aside from the one fatality, Rahimi said five other people were wounded. The nationalities of the other victims were not released.

In a statement condemning the attack, the UN confirmed the fatality and said two other staff members — one Afghan and one international — were wounded.

“It is with profound sadness that the UN family in Afghanistan confirms the killing tonight of a colleague, as well as injuries to two others, when a UN-marked vehicle was attacked in Kabul,” the statement read.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast comes during what has been a period of relative and uneasy calm in Kabul, where the rate of large-scale attacks has dropped in recent weeks.

In 2011, seven foreign UN workers — including four Nepalis, a Swede, a Norwegian and a Romanian — were killed in an attack on a UN compound in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Plane crash kills at least 18 in eastern Congo

International

Boris Johnson unveils manifesto for Brexit Britain

International

Afghan Taliban vying for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release, claims American analyst

International

Pope slams nuclear deterrent, ‘unspeakable horror’ of Nagasaki


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close