Foreign nationals’ vehicle fired upon at Karachi’s Super Highway

KARACHI: Unidentified men on Tuesday opened fire at a vehicle carrying foreign nationals at Super Highway in Karachi as they were visiting a car showroom, ARY NEWS reported.

Footage of the incident obtained by ARY NEWS showed two men on a motorcycle opening fire at the foreign nationals as they were inspecting a vehicle at a showroom near Jamali Bridge at the Super Highway.

Both the assailants were dressed in shalwar kameez and as soon as they opened fire, the employees at the showroom could be seen running inside the shop to save their lives.

The video further showed the assailants escaping easily from the spot.

The showroom administration confirmed the incident saying that the foreign nationals visited their shop to buy a vehicle.

“They arrived at the shop through an online cab and later left in another vehicle of an online-ride hailing service,” they said adding that the foreign nationals remained at the shop even after the incident and took a test drive of a vehicle.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a similar attack, unidentified gunmen fired multiple shots at two Chinese nationals, killing one of them in a targeted attack in Karachi’s Clifton area in February 2018.

The two Chinese were in their car in Zamzama area of Clifton when the attackers in another car opened fire on their vehicle.

One of the Chinese suffered two bullet wounds to his head and later succumbed to his injuries, said doctor Seemi Jamali, the head of the Emergency Department at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC). “Apparently it seems to be a targeted attack,” said a senior police officer Azad Khan.

