Engage Africa: Pakistan, Tunisia agree to upgrade economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tunisia have agreed to upgrade overall economic relations between the two countries under the ‘Engage Africa’ initiative, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office spokesman.

According to the details shared by the foreign office, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti virtually held the 3rd round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) and discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.

The foreign secretary underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its historic and long-standing fraternal ties with Tunisia and reaffirmed the resolve to deepen cooperation in the fields of trade, investments, security, defence, education, culture and science & technology.

“There was agreement on both sides to upgrade the overall economic relationship and bring it at par with the excellent political ties,” the foreign office said.

Sohail Mahmood highlighted Pakistan’s economic security paradigm and the focus on geo-economics, besides also sharing the prime minister’s central emphasis on peace, development and connectivity.

The Foreign Secretary apprised his counterpart of ‘Engage Africa’ initiative aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint in Africa and deepening economic engagement with the Continent.

Welcoming the initiative, the Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti offered his country’s support in the advancement of this outreach in the North African region.

Read More: Pakistan’s trade with Africa reaches over $4bn

“The transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was also highlighted by the Foreign Secretary, who called upon the Tunis to consider the beneficial opportunities offered by this important project,” the spokesman said.

The Foreign Secretary lauded Tunisian efforts for regional peace and apprised his counterpart of Pakistan’s positive contribution to Afghan peace process.

Both sides highlighted the convergence between their leadership in fostering regional peace and stability and the need to counter Islamophobia through collective endeavours.

