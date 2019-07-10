FO confirms PM Imran’s three-day visit to United States

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) has confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a three-day official visit to the United States over the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, a press release said on Wednesday.

The FO spokesperson said in the statement that it would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

PM Khan and President Trump would have wide-ranging interaction at the White House on July 22 covering bilateral and regional matters.

The Prime Minister will also meet prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora, it stated.

During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister will outline his vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’ and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multi-faceted relationship with the US.

In the regional context, the premier will underscore Islamabad’s commitment to peace and stability and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan. He will also highlight Pakistan’s policy of ‘peaceful neighbourhood’ aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and promoting the vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia and beyond.

The upcoming visit of the premier will help renew and reinvigorate long-standing ties between Pakistan and the United States which will contribute towards building a broad-based, long-term and enduring partnership between the two countries on the basis of mutual interest and benefit.

Earlier in the day, the White House has also confirmed that US President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to his residence on July 22, putting an end to speculations surrounding the latter’s visit to Washington.

“The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict,” said a statement issued by the White House today.

