ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reiterated its demand for urgent establishment of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (OHCHR) Commission of Inquiry to look into human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“Today, marks the 70th year since the UNSC’s resolution granting the right to self determination to Kashmiris was adopted – the continuing bloodbath in #IOK and unresolved #Jammu&Kashmir dispute is a collective failure of the world,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted using the hashtag #Kashmirbleeds.

Today, marks the 70th year since the UNSC’s resolution granting the right to self determination to Kashmiris was adopted – the continuing bloodbath in #IOK and unresolved #Jammu&Kashmir dispute is a collective failure of the world. #Kashmirbleeds (1/2) — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) January 5, 2019



He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle to self determination.” We also reiterate our call for urgent establishment of the #OHCHR COI to look into the indian atrocities in IOK #Kashmirbleeds.”

#Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic & moral support to the Kashmiris in the legitimate struggle to self determination. We also reiterate our call for urgent establishment of the #OHCHR COI to look into the indian atrocities in IOK #Kashmirbleeds (2/2) — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) January 5, 2019

Comments

comments