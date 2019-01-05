Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan reiterates demand for panel to asses situation in IOK

Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reiterated its demand for urgent establishment of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (OHCHR) Commission of Inquiry to look into human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“Today, marks the 70th year since the UNSC’s resolution granting the right to self determination to Kashmiris was adopted – the continuing bloodbath in #IOK and unresolved #Jammu&Kashmir dispute is a collective failure of the world,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted using the hashtag #Kashmirbleeds.


He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle to self determination.” We also reiterate our call for urgent establishment of the #OHCHR COI to look into the indian atrocities in IOK #Kashmirbleeds.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

APS attack: Judicial commission records statement of Defence Ministry officials

Pakistan

Assets Case: Court permits NAB to question Shehbaz in jail 

Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkey on same page on all issues, says Qureshi

Pakistan

Punjab govt’s decision to lift ban on Basant challenged in LHC


ARY NEWS URDU