FO dismisses Pakistan’s mention in Japan-India joint statement as ‘gratuitous’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday “categorically” rejected Pakistan’s mention in a Japan-India joint statement issued in New Delhi on November 30.

“This reference is gratuitous and completely unwarranted,” Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a statement.

“India’s animus towards Pakistan and its smear campaign in the context of alleged cross-border terrorism are well-known to the world,” he said, adding among other things, these are part of a long-standing design to divert the world’s attention from India’s illegal actions and gross and systematic violations of human rights in India- occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“India’s relentless attempts to politicise the FATF proceedings are also in the knowledge of the international community, including the broader FATF membership. We will continue to firmly counter the Indian smear and propaganda,” the statement read.

“Our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the Japan-India Joint Statement have been conveyed to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels.”

The spokesman said it is important that partner countries take an objective and balanced view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.

Comments

comments