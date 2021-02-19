Foreign Office shares schedule of PM Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Friday announced that on the invitation of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Pakistan’s premier Imran Khan will undertake a two-day official visit to Colombo from 23 February, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for the Foreign Office, this will be the first visit to Sri Lanka from PM Imran Khan after assuming office and he would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

Sharing the premier’s schedule during the visit, the spokesman said that Imran Khan would meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“The prime minister will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism,” the FO said adding that besides that views would also be exchanged on key regional and international issues.

During the visit, the spokesman said that the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

The foreign office said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations since 1948 and they share a commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues.

“Both sides work closely at the international and regional forums including the United Nations and SAARC and the prime minister’s visit would help to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries and enhance mutual cooperation in diverse fields,” the spokesman said.

