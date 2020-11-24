Foreign Office welcomes release of Pakistani prisoners in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Tuesday welcomed a decree by President Ashraf Ghani for the release of Pakistani prisoners in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

A press release issued by the Foreign Office quoted the spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as saying that the released prisoners included those who have completed their terms but remain incarcerated due to non-payment of fines and those with up to or less than one month remaining in their prison terms.

“Pakistan appreciates this humanitarian gesture which will provide relief to the individuals and their families covered by this decision,” the spokesman said.

He further said that Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to continue mutual engagement leading to facilitation and benefits for the people on both sides.

The development came just days after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Kabul on a day visit, where he also had a meeting with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Read More: 44 Pakistani prisoners repatriated from Sri Lanka

Addressing a joint press conference along with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after holding a one-on-one meeting, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that peace in Afghanistan guarantees peace in the region.

Pakistan would be happier over peace in Afghanistan and added that Islamabad played its role in peace talks. He also assured every possible support of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan.

The premier underlined the need to further strengthen economic ties between both the neighboring countries. He also thanked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for inviting him to visit Kabul.

Comments

comments