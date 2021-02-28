Foreign powers trying to destabilize Pakistan, warns FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday warned that some foreign powers were trying to destabilize Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Multan today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the hostile forces wanted to weaken the country internally. The foreign forces hatching conspiracies to fan extremism and sabotage peace and unity in the country, he added. The foreign minister said they have to foil their nefarious designs.

Responding to a question, he said that the government wanted open ballot elections to maintain transparency in the Senate election.

Earlier on January 18, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that India had bent up destroying the regional peace.

Talking to ARY News program “Sawal Yeh Hai”, FM Qureshi had said that the New Delhi government was sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and playing the role of “spoiler” in Afghanistan.

“India wanted to create instability in the entire region,” he had added. The foreign minister had said that Pakistan presented before the world community irrefutable evidence about Indian terrorism. He had said that India should be held responsible for its negative role in the region.

