Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Foreign reserves plunge by $230.9mn due to external debt servicing

SBP. foreign reserves, plunge

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday reported a dip of $230.9mn in its foreign exchange reserves, because of the external debt servicing and other payments, ARY News reported.

In a data released by the central bank in its weekly report, the reserves held by the SBP stood at $7.4bn whereas the forex reserves available with the commercial banks were at $6.54bn level.

Earlier on January 3, the SBP in its weekly had also reported a decline of $170mn in the foreign exchange reserves, primarily because of payments in lieu of external debts and other payments including imports.

Pakistan is struggling to meet its debt-service requirements and is facing a balance-of-payments crisis which has resulted in a rapid decline of the reserves.

Read more: Trade deficit shrinking due to rise in export, foreign remittances: Asad Umar

However, the situation is expected to improve soon as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has finalised a financial package for Pakistan worth $6.2bn, while a $1bn tranche from Saudi Arabia is likely to be released in the month of February.

In another development on January 2, China confirmed the Financial Times story that said the Asian giant would soon provide Pakistan with $2bn in financial aid to support its economy.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Trade deficit shrinking due to rise in export, foreign remittances: Asad Umar

Business

‘PM Khan has taken notice of surge in LPG prices’, says Bakhtiar

Business

Asad Umar underscores need for effective audit system

International

German airports strike slashes 600 flights


ARY NEWS URDU