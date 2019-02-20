Pulwama attack: Foreign secy briefs diplomats on Indian allegations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Wednesday continued briefing Islamabad-based foreign diplomats about Indian allegations and the situation arising out of war hysteria created by reckless statements by the Indian government and politicians in the wake of Pulwama attack.

According to Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal, the foreign secretary met Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan and apprised him about “the frenzy created by India against Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.

She condemned the repressive Indian measures against the Kashmiris in India held Kashmir.

Janjua also met South African Ambassador to Pakistan and briefed him on the prevalent security situation in the region after India’s aggressive rhetoric. She expressed grave concerns on the threats to life and security of Pakistanis in India and Kashmiris in the held valley.

The foreign secretary met with Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Piotr Opalinski and Indonesian Ambassador and apprised them of “the unfortunate public statements” by the Indian government and media threatening regional peace and security.

