Foreign terrorists attacked PSX building in Karachi: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday that ‘foreign terrorists’ attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) building in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah made the statement while addressing a ceremony organised at Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi in order to pay tribute to the martyred officials and distribution of certificates among personnel who had taken part in the operation to thwart PSX terror attack.

The chief minister distributed certificate among more than 10 personnel of Rapid Response Force in the ceremony which was also attended by the families of the policemen.

Read: India orchestrated Pakistan Stock Exchange attack, PM Imran tells NA

“I want to pay a rich tribute to the martyrs for sacrificing lives in the PSX terror attack yesterday which saved the country from suffering a big tragedy. Three security guards and one police inspector had martyred in the terrorist attack. We will award Rs500,000 each to the seven police officials who foiled the attack, whereas, the families of the martyred personnel will be given Rs10 million each.”

The chief minister announced to give financial assistance worth Rs5 million to the families of private security guards martyred in the attack besides providing government job to one person each. The financial aid of Rs1 million each will be given to the wounded security officials, he added.

CM Shah said that the provincial government will move to the Supreme Court (SC) to seek permission for the purchases of security vehicles.

Read: ‘Intel agencies to trace mastermind of PSX attack within two days’

The chief minister claimed that ‘foreign terrorists’ had attempted to attack the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building and he immediately issued directives to increase security measures on the entrance and exit routes.

While addressing the ceremony, CM Shah said the federal government will have to seek the permission of the provincial authorities within the constitutional boundaries before assigning a task. He was pointing to the issue of receiving income tax and withholding tax on behalf of the Centre. He claimed that the Sindh government had written letters to the federal government which was not responded yet.

Commenting over the coronavirus situation, the chief minister expressed fear that the pandemic will not be completely eliminated if the same situation persists here in the country.

Comments

comments