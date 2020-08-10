100,000 foreign workers to leave Kuwait by year-end

KUWAIT CITY: At least 100,000 foreign workers will permanently leave Kuwait by the end of 2020.

According to the details, the migrant workers will leave Kuwait as the government has intensified drive to tackle the issue of ‘residency trade’.

Security sources said that over 300 cases have been lodged and investigations were being carried out against 450 companies in connection with the ‘residency trade’ issue.

During the investigations around 100,000 workers were found to have been registered in fake companies which they do not work for, the sources said and added that they workers have been forced to pay large amounts for residency permits, Middle East Monitor reported.

The officials said that over 92,000 expats and illegal migrants had already left Kuwait between April and June this year after the government had announced a free flights scheme for them.

