Graft charges: forest officers remanded in NAB custody for nine days

MULTAN: An accountability court in Multan on Tuesday approved nine-day physical remand of seven officials of the forest department in a case involving financial wrongdoings that inflicted a loss of Rs980 million on the national kitty.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team presented the accused before the court to seek their physical remand for questioning.

After an initial hearing, the court remanded the arrested officials in the bureau’s custody for nine days.

The anti-corruption watchdog had apprehended the forest officers from Bahawalpur on corruption charges.

NAB sources said the held officials were involved in corrupt practices, causing a loss of Rs980 million to the national exchequer.

The accused include Muhammad Ramazan, Muhammad Ahmed, Javeed and Khalid Mehmood.

The corruption watchdog initiated further investigations against the suspects.

