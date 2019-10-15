Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Graft charges: forest officers remanded in NAB custody for nine days

NAB, National Accountability Bureau, Fake Bank Accounts Case

MULTAN: An accountability court in Multan on Tuesday approved nine-day physical remand of seven officials of the forest department in a case involving financial wrongdoings that inflicted a loss of Rs980 million on the national kitty.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team presented the accused before the court to seek their physical remand for questioning.

After an initial hearing, the court remanded the arrested officials in the bureau’s custody for nine days.

The anti-corruption watchdog had apprehended the forest officers from Bahawalpur on corruption charges.

NAB sources said the held officials were involved in corrupt practices, causing a loss of Rs980 million to the national exchequer.

The accused include Muhammad Ramazan, Muhammad Ahmed, Javeed and Khalid Mehmood.

The corruption watchdog initiated further investigations against the suspects.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Flour mill owner nabbed in fake cheque case

Pakistan

Will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone, says COAS Bajwa

Pakistan

Court extends interim bail of accused named in Salahuddin death case

Pakistan

Indian aggression at LoC poses threat to regional peace: AJK president


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close