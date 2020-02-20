ISLAMABAD: Former British foreign minister Sir Hugo Swire on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The visiting dignitary was accompanied by Anwar Parvez, Lord Zameer Chaudhry and Abdul Qadeer Hamza.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gilani were also in attendance during the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues related to mutual understanding between both the countries.

Yesterday, a cross-party delegation of UK parliamentarians, led by Chair of All-Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group Debbie Abrahams also met PM Imran Khan.

Speaking to the delegation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was essential for peace, security and stability in South Asia.

He had underlined that eight million Kashmiris were under a military siege for the past six months, with all their rights and freedoms taken away from them.

The prime minister also highlighted the threat to peace and security posed by the Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground.

