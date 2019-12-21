Former chief of Peace Committee, nephew die in Tank ambush

TANK: A tribal elder and former chief of the peace committee was killed along with his nephew in an ambush in district Tank, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The unknown attackers opened fire at a vehicle at Kari Wam area of tehsil Jindola in Tank district, leaving Turkestan Bhittani and his nephew dead on the spot, while four others including his son were injured in the shooting, sources said.

Police control Tank has confirmed the incident on Saturday.

He had headed the Aman Committee in the area to fight against the militancy in the region.

The injured persons were transferred to District Hospital Tank for medical attendance.

Local police have started investigation of the incident and launched search operation to arrest the culprits.

Turkistan Bhittani disapproved Taliban attacks against Pakistani citizens and security forces. He allied himself with Qari Zainuddin Mehsud and openly challenged Baitullah Mehsud led militants in 2008.

