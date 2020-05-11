Former CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah’s daughter contracts coronavirus

KARACHI: Daughter of former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and renowned gynecologist Dr Nusrat Shah has contracted coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

The news was announced by her sister and PPP federal lawmaker Nafisa Shah on her Twitter account.

My sister Professor Gynae& Obs at Dow #DrNusratShah has tested positive for #Covid19.She has isolated herself at home after symptoms but wants to recover soon to go back to her job. Best wishes& prayers for her & 600plus infected healthcare workers for a speedy recovery @nusrat61 pic.twitter.com/OJSaCo70RO — Nafisa Shah (@ShahNafisa) May 11, 2020



“My sister Dr Nusrat Shah, who serves at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), has contracted coronavirus,” Nafisa said.

She said that Dr Nusrat went into self-isolation at her home after noticing virus symptoms.

It is pertinent to mention here that doctors who remained at the frontline in fight against COVID-19 have suffered most from the pandemic.

On May 07, in yet another stark day for health workers fighting COVID-19, at least 142 medics contracted coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Overall 668 of them currently remain affected from it country-wide after Thursday’s biggest jump in a day.

Moreover, the Sindh province is among the worst affected areas in the country from novel coronavirus.

537 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 12,017, according to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, he said 11 people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 200.

He said 3,730 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 537 came back positive. He added 68 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,149.

