Former DG parks to be produced before NAB court tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will present former director general of parks and horticulture, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Liaquat Qaimkhani before the accountability court of Islamabad upon completion of his physical remand.

Accountability judge Mohammad Bashir will resume hearing the case related to alleged illegal allotment of amenity plots, including the land of Bagh Ibne Qasim.

NAB had seized eight luxury vehicles, arms, property files, jewellery and official record of the KMC from the suspect’s Karachi residence.

Qaimkhani, however, denied allegations of malfeasance and corrupt practices levelled against him.

He denied allotting plots or signing any document thereof.

A NAB investigation officer told the court that the NAB team found a huge amount of money and jewellery during a raid at the suspect’s residence.

He was taken into custody during a raid in Karachi’s PECHS Society by a NAB team last month.

