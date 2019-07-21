Former Pakistani envoy to UN calls on PM Imran Khan

WASHINGTON: Former Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram and eminent businessman Shahal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Pakistan Embassy in Washington on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interests and affairs related to trade and investment in Pakistan were came under discussion in the meeting.

PM Imran Khan apprised them about business friendly environment in Pakistan and the government’s measures taken for ease of doing business in the country.

Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and others were present in the meeting.

Later, a delegation of businessmen and investors also held a meeting with PM Imran Khan at the Pakistan Embassy.

The delegation included Raza Chishti, Muhammad Khaishgi and Hasnain Aslam expressed keen interest in investment in the IT and Technology sectors.

