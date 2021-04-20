KARACHI: Former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce Zubair Motiwala on Tuesday contacted Sindh cabinet members and communicated reservations over the business working hours, ARY News reported.

Zubair Motiwala, in his conversation with provincial minister Saeed Ghani and Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh Murtaza Wahab, urged the Sindh government to revise its decision of shut down of businesses for two consecutive days in a week.

“The traders have passed a bad patch last year due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the business leader said.

“Two days shutdown of markets and limited working hours will bankrupt the businesses,” he apprehended.

Zubair Motiwala urged the provincial government to allow opening of markets from 12:00 Noon to 12:00 in midnight.

Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab assured Mr. Motiwala, they will forward traders problems to the chief minister of Sindh.

The Sindh Home Department on April 16 issued directives regarding the markets and trade centres timings and closure days. The directives imposed new restrictions in a bid to curb the coronavirus.

Under the new instructions, trade activities will be completely closed on Saturday and Sunday, whereas, the timing of the markets and trade centres were also changed.

The markets and trade centres will be allowed to remain open till 6:00 pm. However, the shops selling essential commodities will be exempted from the restrictions.

