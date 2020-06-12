Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq contracts coronavirus

Ayaz Sadiq Coronavirus Positive

LAHORE: Former National Assembly (NA) speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has tested positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PML-N leader has quarantined himself after being confirmed of the infection.

It may be noted that a number of parliamentarians are suffering from the coronavirus. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Read more: Four senators tested positive for coronavirus

PML-N MNAs Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PTI MNAs Farukh Habib, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, MPA Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Khurram Sherzman of PTI and others are fighting the pandemic after testing positive.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Punjab govt to reimpose lockdown in Lahore after surge in cases: sources

Pakistan

Four senators tested positive for coronavirus

Must Read

DRAP approves locally developed coronavirus testing kits

Pakistan

PIA aircraft denied take-off over technical issue


ARY NEWS URDU