Former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq contracts coronavirus

LAHORE: Former National Assembly (NA) speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has tested positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PML-N leader has quarantined himself after being confirmed of the infection.

My test results are in and unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19. Need your prayers as I self quarantine. May Allah keep each one of us in His protection.

“Verily, after hardship there is ease.” — Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (@AyazSadiq122) June 12, 2020

It may be noted that a number of parliamentarians are suffering from the coronavirus. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Read more: Four senators tested positive for coronavirus

PML-N MNAs Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PTI MNAs Farukh Habib, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, MPA Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Khurram Sherzman of PTI and others are fighting the pandemic after testing positive.

