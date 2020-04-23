‘Fingers crossed’ as former Pakistan cricketer, wife take coronavirus test

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab says samples have been collected from former Pakistan cricketer Sadiq Muhammad and his wife for a coronavirus test.

In a tweet today, he said: “Tests of both Sadiq Moh[amma]d Sb & his wife have been taken. Fingers crossed & prayers for their well being. Aaameen.”

Earlier, Sadiq said he has been suffering from symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.

He requested the Sindh government to conduct his test at his home saying he is 74 years and doesn’t want to go to hospitals where he may risk contracting the infection.

The number of cases of the virus across the country has surged past 11,000, including 235 deaths.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today confirmed 298 new coronavirus cases in the province.

In a video statement released from the CM House, he said out of the 298 cases reported over the past 24 hours, 202 cases were detected in Karachi while 96 emerged in other districts of the province.

