Former Pakistan cricketer, wife test negative for coronavirus

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Sadiq Mohammad and his wife tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

“Happy to inform that both Sadiq sb & his wife have tested negative. Alhamdolillah,” Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet.

Samples of the former cricketer and his wife were collected for a coronavirus test the other day.

Their samples were collected at their residence after Sadiq said he was suffering from symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus and requested the Sindh government to test him at his home.

He said he is 74 years old and didn’t want to go to hospitals where he may risk contracting the infection.

 

