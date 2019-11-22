Former PIA MD to be produced before accountability court tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will produce Ijaz Haroon, former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines, before an accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Ijaz Haroon, reportedly a close aide to Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, has been shifted to the federal capital tonight.

The anti-graft watchdog had arrested the former PIA MD on the charges of fraud, fake accounts and corruption.

Earlier on November 21, in yet another important development the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi team had arrested Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Ijaz Haroon from Karachi.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Ijaz Haroon had been arrested for his alleged role in corruption with the Omni group.

NAB sources had said that Ijaz Haroon had sold 12 plots to fake allottees and laundered Rs144 million into the Omni group via two fake accounts.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are already in the NAB’s custody over the charges of fake accounts.

