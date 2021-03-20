Former PML-N lawmaker Malik Farooq Khar dies   

KOT ADDU: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Malik Farooq Khar breathed his last on Saturday after suffering from an ailment, ARY NEWS reported.

According to family sources, the ex-PML-N MPA Malik Farooq was suffering from a lung-related disease and died of it today.

No announcement has yet been made regarding the funeral and other burial arrangements.

It is pertinent to mention here that a lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Punjab Assembly, Munira Yamin Satti, died of novel coronavirus on January 07 after her health worsened two weeks ago.

PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti was put on a ventilator after she was declared critical after contracting novel coronavirus.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the sad demise of the provincial lawmaker and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

The PML-N’s Munira Yamin Satti had been elected as a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) on reserved seats for women in Punjab Assembly during the 2018 general elections. She also performed responsibilities as a member of Punjab’s women development department.

In December last year, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Parveen had lost her life while battling against the novel coronavirus.

The senator had breathed her last at a private hospital in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related infections Kalsoom Parveen had been put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated.

