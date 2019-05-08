Former PML-N MNA acquitted in police foundation graft case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday acquitted former national assembly member Anjum Aqeel Khan and three others in National Police Foundation corruption case, ARY News reported.

The court in its verdict said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to prove its charges against the accused.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the judgment, earlier reserved by the court.

Anjum Aqeel Khan, a former MNA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and three others were accused of defrauding the National Police Foundation of Rs 6 billion.

The court had reserved the verdict after completion of arguments by the counsels of the parties.

Khan was facing corruption case relating to an illegal agreement of land signed between him and the National Police Foundation (NFP) for the latter’s housing scheme in sector E-11 in Islamabad.

The Supreme Court in its decision had directed authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against Anjum Aqeel, in the NPF corruption case.

The apex court in its verdict had declared that the agreement between the Police Foundation and Anjum Aqeel was based on corruption.

The court had ordered the former MNA to pay the price of 126 kanal or 88 developed plots of land within two months adding if he fails to pay up his property be confiscated.

Aqeel’s company procured land for development of a housing scheme in Islamabad for police personnel. However, senior NPF officials allegedly extended undue favours to Aqeel and got plots allotted in their own names.

