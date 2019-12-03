Former PPP Punjab lawmaker Chaudhry Usman joins PTI

BUREWALA: Former Punjab lawmaker hailing from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Chaudhry Usman on Tuesday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), ARY NEWS reported.

The former lawmaker announced to quit PPP in a gathering along with his other associates.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his complete confidence on the PTI leadership and manifesto of the party.

“I am quite happy and proud to become part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s convoy and will abide by the discipline of the party in its true spirit,” he vowed.

Usman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the sole hope of nation to drive the country out of prevailing challenges.

PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi, who was also present along with other party leaders, said that the party-led by Imran Khna has become one of the most organised and powerful political parties in the country.

Read More: Arch-rivals of past have joined hands to save corruption: Murad Saeed

He maintained that PTI’s organizational structures would be completed soon to make party a formidable force at grassroots level as per the vision of its Chairman.

He further said that the party is seeking to strengthen the democratic culture of consultative and collective decision-making mechanism, which would assist the government in ensuring good governance in the country.

