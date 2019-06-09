Former rulers deceived South Punjab in name of development: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday said that former rulers deceived South Punjab in the name of development and added that there was no physical progress but hollow claims only.

In a statement issued from his office, Usman Buzdar said that the former rulers created the projects of show-off only which rather than facilitating common people had over-loaded national exchequer.

The chief minister said that he was neither in favor of showoff nor fake works. He said, “Public service is our aim and we will meet it at any cost.”

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was moving forward on the road of development and in such short span of time they had made such achievements which previous governments could not had done in last 5 years.

CM Buzdar said, “People of South Punjab have given full mandate to PTI government and our government is taking practical steps to uplift living standard of people over there.”

He said that separate development budget had been allocated for South Punjab and South Punjab secretariat would be functional in next fiscal year where additional chief sectary, additional IG and special sectaries of different departments would be deployed.

The chief minister said, “We came in power with the agenda of public welfare and PTI government is vigilant to safeguard their rights.”

