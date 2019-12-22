Fortnite split-screen: Here’s how to use on PS4, Xbox

Fortnite split screen has finally returned after being disabled the day it was released. Here’s how to use split screen on PS4 and Xbox One.

A day before last week’s v11.30 Fortnite update, players discovered that Fortnite will be adding split screen due to an error from Epic Games. Epic added a support page on the Fortnite website for split screen before it was even added to the game.

The support page outlined that Fortnite Split screen is only available on PS4 and Xbox One, and that players need a stable internet connection in order to use the feature without any major issues.

In the v11.30 patch notes, Epic stated that split screen in Fortnite was still a work in progress and would look to improve the feature in the near future.

How to use Fortnite split screen

Split screen is quite easy to use. Players simply need to login to Fortnite, and then load up the lobby. Once they’ve done that, you’ll see at the bottom of the screen closer to the right hand side, you’ll see a prompt stating that you need to hold ‘X’ on the PS4 in order to login.

When you do this, you can then login with a second player, and the second player will join the lobby. Player one will have control over the lobby, they can view their locker and change their skins, view their stats etc. However, if you hold down ‘X’ or the button it tells you to press on Xbox One, player 2 can then control the lobby and be able to view their replays and change their skin in the locker.



