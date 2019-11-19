Bill & Melinda Foundation to continue bilateral cooperating with Pakistan: Bill Gates

ABU DHABI: Lauding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its efforts against diseases, Co-Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Chairman of Microsoft Company, Bill Gates vowed to continue bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to Special assistant to the prime minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza, who called on him in Abu Dhabi, Bill Gates said that polio-free Pakistan was his top priority.

Dr Zafar Mirza thanked Bill Gates for his cooperation and said that his foundation’s efforts for combating disease were commendable. He said that Pakistan was committed for a better future.

The special assistant also briefed Bill Gates about vaccination program and ongoing anti-polio drive in the country.

Earlier on September 27, Co-Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Chairman of Microsoft Company Bill Gates had admired the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in developing an anti-poverty strategy under Ehsaas program.

In a tweet, he had said ending poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) requires a whole-of-government approach which is being fulfilled by Pakistan’s government.

