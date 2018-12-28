Four arrested over power theft in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In a latest action by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) against power theft, four persons were held, who were involved in power pilferage, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to PESCO’s spokesperson, more than 70 ‘Kunda’ [illegal electricity connection], were disconnected, while four individuals, who were involved in electricity theft were taken into the custody.

During the drive rs 160,000 were also recovered from the defaulters of PESCO, the spokesperson continued.

Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan on Saturday (December 1) had said special cable would be laid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overcome the stealing of electricity besides upgrading grid stations.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, Umar Ayub Khan had said the government was making all out efforts to control line losses and theft of electricity.

“The losses have been reduced and two billion rupees have been saved during the last two months,” he said.

He said the losses of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company were four billion rupees a month. Sixty-five percent of the losses were taking place in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Bannu, he added.

The minister for power said a task force had been constituted to overcome this issue.

