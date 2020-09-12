Four arrested for showing off arms, ammunition in TikTok videos

Tibba Sultanpur: The Punjab police on Saturday arrested four men for showing off weapons and ammunition in videos on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

As per details, the police arrested accused during different raids in Tibba Sultanpur area situated near Multan-Vehari road and recovered weapons from their possession.

The suspects were used to promote videos featuring weaponry and ammunition, said police. A case has been registered against all four arrested men.

According to the country’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offense and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Earlier in June, Islamabad police had arrested a man for shooting videos with arms and ammunition and posting them on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

According to the DIG Operations Islamabad, the Aabpara police made the arrest.

The arrested man was a resident of the federal capital’s G-7 area. He had created a TikTok group under the name of ‘313’ where he used to post videos displaying different kinds of weapons and ammunition, the police said.

