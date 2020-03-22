Four more coronavirus cases surface in Balochistan, tally rises to 108

QUETTA: At least four more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Balochistan, raising the tally of such patients in province to 108, ARY News reported.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Sunday confirmed four more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the province and added that patients have been shifted to the hospitals.

He maintained that the coronavirus patients were being provided the best medical facilities at the hospitals.

Earlier in the day, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan had risen to 644 after new COVID-19 cases were reported from all provinces.

Read More: Pakistan’s coronavirus cases surge to 644

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on late Saturday night had confirmed 15 new Covid-19 cases in Punjab, taking the provincial total to 152.

Out of the total, 120 cases had been detected in pilgrims from Iran, 21 in Lahore, one each in Multan and Rawalpindi, three Gujrat, two Jhelum and four in Gujranwala.

The Sindh Health Department had confirmed that there were 292 coronavirus cases in Sindh, not 396 as previously announced by the provincial government.

Comments

comments