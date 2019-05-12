Four people shot dead over matrimonial dispute in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Four people were killed on Sunday over matrimonial dispute in Bahawalpur’s area of Khairpur Damioli, ARY News reported.

As per details, four people were gunned down by the attackers who stormed a house in Khairpur Damioli area of Bahawalpur.

“The deceased were identified as groom, his brother and uncle, who were shot dead over matrimonial dispute by the in-laws of the bride”, the local police said.

The attackers are said to the residents of Sialkot’s area of Sambariyal. The couple contracted marriage on their free-will.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby medical facility for the postmortem.

Efforts underway to catch the assailants, the local police said.

On March 8, a newly-wed man was shot dead by his father-in-law allegedly over a so-called honour issue in Lahore.

According to the police, Zubair had contracted a ‘free-will’ marriage with a girl in Islampura 10 days ago and had left for Islamabad for Honeymoon.

As soon as Zubair along with his wife returned from Islamabad, his father-in-law killed him and escaped from the scene, said the police. Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital for medico legal formalities. Police have lodged a case and conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

