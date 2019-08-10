Four die of electrocution in Karachi

KARACHI: At least four people were electrocuted to death in different areas of Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the four people were reportedly killed in Korangi, Soldier Bazar and Manghopir, areas of Karachi after heavy downpour hit the metropolis city.

Police and rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospitals.

Rainwater has flooded roads at Korangi, Malir, Shara-e-Faisal, Gulshan Iqbal, Baldia, Orangi and North Karachi causing hurdles to free flow of the vehicular traffic at roads.

The rainwater has also drowned several roads and streets in the low-lying areas of the city. Knee deep water can be witnessed at Natha Khan and Korangi road.

Earlier in the day, the metropolis of Pakistan had received a new spell of heavy monsoon rainfall and thundershowers which had turned streets and roads into pools once again.

K-Electric had announced power suspension in low-lying areas in view of safety measures, indicating a major electricity breakdown up to 60 per cent of the city. However, the electricity supply company did not mention any upgradation plan for its system under its rain emergency plan.

Rain and thundershowers had lashed Karachi after dark clouds hovered over the city’ sky since Saturday morning.

