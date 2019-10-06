Unhygienic food claims four lives in Sukkur

SUKKUR: At least four people have lost their lives owing to unhygienic food in Pano Akil, a tehsil of Sukkur district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking notice of the incident, the Sindh health minister Azra Fazal Pechuho has formed a 12-member committee and sought a report within 24 hours.

A 12-member formed committee will visit the village of affected families tomorrow to get more details.

Earlier on Friday, at least four members of a family lost consciousness after consuming unhygienic food in Bahawalnagar.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the people to district hospital where doctors washed their stomachs. They were identified as Asghar, 50, Khadija 20, Rashid, 16 and Shaheen.

The police quoted doctors as saying that all the patients were in stable condition.

Earlier on January 28, at least 15 members of the same family fainted after they had consumed ‘toxic’ rice during a meal at their residence in Hingora Goth, Mominabad Town.

