Four faint after consuming unhygienic food in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: At least four members of a family lost consciousness after consuming unhygienic food in Bahawalnagar on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the people to district hospital where doctors washed their stomachs. They were identified as Asghar, 50, Khadija 20, Rashid, 16 and Shaheen.

The police quoted doctors as saying that all the patients were in stable condition.

Read More: 15 of a family faint after eating ‘toxic’ rice in Karachi

Earlier on January 28, at least 15 members of the same family fainted after they had consumed ‘toxic’ rice during a meal at their residence in Hingora Goth, Mominabad Town.

Senior superintendent Malir had said they had received a report about fainting of over half a dozen family members after having a meal at a home in Hingora Goth. Later the affected people had been moved to a nearby hospital.

He, however, had said that condition of all the family members was out of danger. He had said police probed the case and found the victims had bought rice with a food colour from a local shop in their area.

